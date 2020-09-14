SRVEF Run for Education 2020
The Run for Education is Going Virtual in 2020!
We are excited about the possibilities this new format offers to the schools and the Foundation. The ability to promote a healthy, family activity while still observing proper physical distancing is a fantastic opportunity for all of us!
Registration Open Now!
What is a Virtual Run?
A virtual run is a race where you can run, jog, walk or roll for the distance of your choosing. Whether on the road, trail, treadmill or track, you pick the finish line. Complete a virtual 1K (Friendship or Mini Run), 5K, 10K, or create one of your own. Should you choose to time yourself, you can upload the results and even print a certificate of completion!
Why are we doing a Virtual Run?
Revenue sharing! In an effort to help schools with potential budget shortfalls we are faced with this year, the Run for Education will share revenue with schools in two ways:
- Registration fees: schools earn 40% of the net registration fees from every participant that chooses your school
- Fundraising pages: automatically created for every registrant, school receives 70% of funds raised!
Questions? Karen Robman, [email protected]