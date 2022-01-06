      Weather Alert

Sons in Retirement San Ramon Valley

Looking for things to do in your retirement? Consider joining Sons in Retirement San Ramon Valley Branch 128. We have monthly luncheons with interesting speakers and good fellowship. Our luncheons normally occur on the third Wednesday of each month at 11:00 a.m. Location is the Bridges, 9000 S. Gale Ridge, San Ramon. 

Our members have lots of fun participating in a variety of Zoom related activities including Investing, Book groups, Fantasy football, Technology, wine tastings and much, much more. With the easing of COVID restrictions, we are now participating in various outdoor activities to include golf, bocce ball, bicycling, hiking, etc.

NOTEdue to the current COVID challenges, and, for the safety and well being of our members and guests, the next SIR128 meeting will be a VIRTUAL event using Zoom

To learn more about our Retirement branch, please go to: www.SIR128.com .

If you’re interested in accessing a virtual meeting as a guest, please email [email protected].

Stay Safe everyone

#Trending
Philanthropy Thursday: Mary Ann DeGrazia President of the Castro Valley Arts Foundation
The Box Officer: Licorice Pizza & Derek's Top 10 Movies of the Year
Tri Valley Writers To Host A Workshop
Sons in Retirement San Ramon Valley
Singers Wanted: Auditions for Valley Concert Chorale Jan. 14 and 24
Connect With Us Listen To Us On