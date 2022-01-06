Looking for things to do in your retirement? Consider joining Sons in Retirement San Ramon Valley Branch 128. We have monthly luncheons with interesting speakers and good fellowship. Our luncheons normally occur on the third Wednesday of each month at 11:00 a.m. Location is the Bridges, 9000 S. Gale Ridge, San Ramon.
Our members have lots of fun participating in a variety of Zoom related activities including Investing, Book groups, Fantasy football, Technology, wine tastings and much, much more. With the easing of COVID restrictions, we are now participating in various outdoor activities to include golf, bocce ball, bicycling, hiking, etc.
NOTE: due to the current COVID challenges, and, for the safety and well being of our members and guests, the next SIR128 meeting will be a VIRTUAL event using Zoom.
To learn more about our Retirement branch, please go to: www.SIR128.com .
If you’re interested in accessing a virtual meeting as a guest, please email [email protected].
Stay Safe everyone