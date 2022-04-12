Sons in Retirement 128 San Ramon Valley April Luncheon

Looking for things to do in your retirement? Consider joining SIR San Ramon Valley Branch 128. We
have monthly luncheon meetings with interesting speakers and good fellowship. Our luncheons occur
on the third Wednesday of each month at 11:00 a.m. Location is the Bridges, 9000 S. Gale Ridge, San
Ramon.
We are excited to announce that we are returning to in person meetings. Our next luncheon will occur
on Wednesday April 20 at 11:00 a.m at the Bridges, 9000 S. Gale Ridge, San Ramon.
Our speaker this month will be Sonia Lo, former Chief Executive Officer of Crop One Holdings, has
been recently appointed to the board of directors for urban- gro, Inc. urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq:
UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration for
commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. .
She is also the Founder and Managing Director of Chalsys LLP, an advisory and direct investment firm
which has invested over $120 million in 15 global growth stage companies. Prior to Chalsys, Ms. Lo
was co-founder and CEO of eZoka Group, a UK-based internet startup that was sold in 2002. Ms. Lo is
a former Director of Global Content for Google.
SIR 128 offers its members a lots of fun activities to participate in including Investing, Book groups,
Fantasy football, Technology, wine tastings, golf, bocce ball, bicycling, hiking to name just a few.
To learn more about SIR 128 branch please go to: www.SIR128.com.
If you’re interested in attending the April lunch meeting as a guest, please email
[email protected].
Come join us for lunch and some fun and fellowship.