Some Easter Traditions That Can Be Done At Home
The Covid-19 outbreak has cancelled many events, including Easter egg hunts. But there are some Easter traditions that can be done at home. A recent poll asked people to name their favorite Easter traditions. Here are the top 10:
- Making Easter dinner.
- An Easter egg hunt with the family at home.
- Eating candy.
- Taking family photos.
- Dying Easter eggs.
- Making Easter baskets.
- Visiting extended family (you have to do it virtually this year).
- Going to church (you have to do it online this year)
- Photos with the Easter bunny (you can do it online at picturemebunny.com. Use the code HAPPYBUNNY to get $5 off)
- Easter arts and crafts.
Whatever your plans – stay safe and have a very happy Easter!