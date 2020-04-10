      Weather Alert

Some Easter Traditions That Can Be Done At Home

The Covid-19 outbreak has cancelled many events, including Easter egg hunts. But there are some Easter traditions that can be done at home. A recent poll asked people to name their favorite Easter traditions. Here are the top 10:

  1. Making Easter dinner.
  2. An Easter egg hunt with the family at home.
  3. Eating candy.
  4. Taking family photos.
  5. Dying Easter eggs.
  6. Making Easter baskets.
  7. Visiting extended family (you have to do it virtually this year).
  8. Going to church (you have to do it online this year)
  9. Photos with the Easter bunny (you can do it online at picturemebunny.com. Use the code HAPPYBUNNY to get $5 off)
  10. Easter arts and crafts.

Whatever your plans – stay safe and have a very happy Easter!

#Trending
Coffee Break
Traffic
Teacher of the Month
KKIQ Advertisers
Community