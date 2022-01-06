Singers Wanted: Auditions for Valley Concert Chorale Jan. 14 and 24

The Valley Concert Chorale, the Tri-Valley’s premier chorus for over 50 years, has returned to in-person rehearsals and seeking new singers. Auditions are available by appointment on January 14 and 24. Details are as follows:
Auditions by appointment
Mondays, January 14 and 24
Call (925) 866-4003 or text (925) 216-7084
Full vaccination required and mask
Rehearsals and auditions location:
First Presbyterian Church
2020 Fifth Street, Livermore, CA 94550
The Chorale is seeking experienced singers with sight-reading skills who enjoy singing exciting and challenging music. The Chorale performs three concert sets a season with a wide variety of music ranging from classical to contemporary, and folk to jazz. The Chorale’s next performance is March 12 and 13 entitled “Celebrate the Night: Songs of Dreams, the Moon and the Stars.”
The 10 minute appointment will include vocalizing (to determine range), reading from one page of a motet, and a clapping exercise. Singers must commit to the season with Monday evening rehearsals held at the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore.
More information about the Valley Concert Chorale is available at www.valleyconcertchorale.org or by calling the general information line at (925) 866-4003.
About Valley Concert Chorale
For over 50 years, the Valley Concert Chorale is the Tri-Valley’s premier chorus. Under the direction of John Emory Bush, the Chorale has offered a variety of musical performances to serve the diverse musical tastes of its audiences.
Valley Concert Chorale’s mission is to engage audiences in the transforming power of music by sharing their passion and joy in live performance. They are dedicated to excellence in singing choral music of all genres, nurturing the next generation of singers, and supporting musical endeavors in the Tri-Valley community.
The all-volunteer, non-profit chorale receives financial support from grants, ticket sales, membership dues, fundraisers and donations.