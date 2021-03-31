Seven Things You Shouldn’t Do When Getting Your Vaccine
As more people become eligible for the Covid-19 vaccines, here are some things you shouldn’t do before you get the shot.
- Don’t take over-the-counter medications like Advil or Tylenol right before your shot. There’s a slim chance it could interfere with the immune response doctors want to see. But taking them afterward to help with symptoms is okay.
- Don’t worry about drinking alcohol. Yes, too much can weaken your immune system in general. But there’s no evidence that it affects the vaccine or how well it works.
- Don’t get a tattoo or piercing right after your shot. There’s a slight chance it could trigger an immune response on top of the one you’re getting from the vaccine.
- Don’t book other vaccines around the same time. We don’t have a ton of data on how other vaccines interact. So to be safe, wait two weeks before you get a flu shot.
- Don’t push yourself to exercise. Most people should be fine to work out after their shot. But if you’re feeling run down, take a day off.
- Don’t forget to hydrate. It can affect how well the vaccine works. And some people develop a fever from the vaccine, which makes you sweat more. So drink lots of water.
- Don’t lose your vaccine card. Staples, Office Depot, and OfficeMax will laminate it for free right now. But you should also take a photo of it, just in case.
Hope this helps. Stay safe!!