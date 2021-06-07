Service Champions Heating and Air Conditioning does “Dog-Gone” good! Raises $39,000 for the Valley Humane Society

The annual Double Classic Tennis Tournament at Ruby
Hills Tennis Club was a big success with Service Champions raising over $39k for the Valley
Humane Society.
Valley Humane Society (VHS) creates a brighter future for cats and dogs by encouraging and
strengthening the bond between people and pets. VHS rescues and rehabilitates companion
animals, champions responsible caretaking, shares pets’ soothing affections with people in need
of comfort and supports and preserves existing pet-guardian relationships.
Tournament Director Kevin Pope stated, “The generosity shown by the tennis community and
Service Champions is incredibly humbling. With the monies raised we will make a huge
difference in the lives of these wonderful animals.”