Senior Scam and Identity Theft Workshops

Senior Scam Workshop

The Senior Scam Workshop is designed to educate seniors about the scams that target them most. The Better Business Bureau will discuss red flags to be aware of, tips on how to avoid tactics used by scammers, and resources that will help lower a senior citizen’s chances of becoming a victim.

When: Thursday, January 17, 2019

Time: 2:00 PM

Where: Civic Center Library Community Rooms, 1188 South Livermore Avenue, Livermore, CA, 94550

Event Type: Library, Adult

Contact: (925) 373-5500

More Info: Better Business Bureau

Event Map: Click Here

Identity Theft Program

The Identity Theft program discusses the methods used by criminals to steal a person’s identity, and provide tips for protecting one’s self. Learn the signs of Identity Theft and tips for password/social security safety. The Better Business Bureau will share resources like BBB’s Secure Your ID Day and Scam Tracker to help protect one’s identity.

When: Thursday, January 24, 2019

Time: 2:00 PM

Where: Civic Center Library Community Rooms, 1188 South Livermore Avenue, Livermore, CA, 94550

Event Type: Library, Adult

Contact: (925) 373-5500

More Info: Better Business Bureau