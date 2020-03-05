March is Women’s History Month and Chabot is partnering with Scientific Adventures for Girls to honor women’s contributions to science and inspire the next generation of scientists. Our Science Carnival celebrates making science and discovery accessible to all learners. Join us for hands-on exploration, student-led science demos, and an opportunity to chat with inspiring role models from all STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields!
Saturday, March 21 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Carnival is free with general admission tickets