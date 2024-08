Hey baseball fans! Are you ready to hit a home run for a good cause? Join Stanford Blood Center’s SF Giants Tix & Tees promotion this August! Donate blood on Saturdays and score free Giants tickets to select games, plus snag an exclusive SBC/Giants tee. It’s a win-win! Stanford Blood Center is a proud partner of the San Francisco Giants, so don’t miss out on this grand slam opportunity.

Click here to learn more and schedule your Saturday donation today !