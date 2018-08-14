Say A Little Prayer for Aretha Franklin

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Singer Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the 10th Annual TV Land Awards at the Lexington Avenue Armory on April 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

She crashed into this world on March 25, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee. The fourth of five children born to her to Baptist preacher Father and a gospel singer Mother. A perfect start for her life path of music.

A classy lady, who’s choice to keep her health issues private garner my R-E-S-P-E-C-T. My thoughts and well wishes that her passing as as peaceful as possible. My heart aches for her core, who’s watched their dear friend wither away.

If you’d like to learn more about her. Here’s the link to her Bio, she even talks about Adele, Etta James & other artists.

Thank you Ms. Aretha Franklin for being a part of life’s soundtrack.