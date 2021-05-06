      Weather Alert

Save Money When You Shop At Livermore’s St Vincent De Paul Thrift Store

Our Thrift and Vintage Stores support the reuse and repair of items, build volunteerism and community, and create a level shopping ground for people of all incomes and walks of life. We give new life to gently-used belongings, improve lives through financial support to SVdP programs, and build community in a fun and vibrant environment. We strive to promote reuse and to make shopping an exciting and creative experience.

When you donate and shop, you keep things out of landfills and support programs for people in need in Alameda County.

When you volunteer, you become a part of a great community where neighbors help neighbors.

When you participate in our retail events, you meet friends, raise money, and have a great time!

Get location and hours when you click here.

#Trending
Philanthropy Thursday: Liberty Franks from Youth Homes
Hike for Hope | 2021
Village Theatre blurs lines between Comedy and the Paranormal
Museum on Main Unveils Show of Mystery Objects
Save Money When You Shop At Livermore's St Vincent De Paul Thrift Store