Save Money When You Shop At Livermore’s St Vincent De Paul Thrift Store
Our Thrift and Vintage Stores support the reuse and repair of items, build volunteerism and community, and create a level shopping ground for people of all incomes and walks of life. We give new life to gently-used belongings, improve lives through financial support to SVdP programs, and build community in a fun and vibrant environment. We strive to promote reuse and to make shopping an exciting and creative experience.
When you donate and shop, you keep things out of landfills and support programs for people in need in Alameda County.
When you volunteer, you become a part of a great community where neighbors help neighbors.
When you participate in our retail events, you meet friends, raise money, and have a great time!
