San Ramon Valley Unified School District 2022-23 Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten Enrollment Now Open

Kindergarten and Transitional Kindergarten (TK) students who will attend San Ramon Valley Unified School District (SRVUSD) for the 2022-23 school year should complete the online enrollment application process, which opens on November 15, 2021, and runs through December 17, 2021. Online enrollment applications received after December 17, 2021, will be accepted on a first-come, first-served space available basis.
For the 2022-23 school year, California has expanded the age eligibility window for Transitional Kindergarten. Children who turn five years of age on or between September 2, 2022, and February 2, 2023, are eligible to attend TK for the 2022-23 school year.
Transitional Kindergarten is the first year of a two-year kindergarten program that uses a developmentally and age-appropriate modified kindergarten curriculum. TK does not replicate preschool or kindergarten. It addresses the child’s language, literacy, and pre-math skills emphasizing social and emotional development. The program blends preschool and readiness standards for kindergarten with a focus on hands-on and experiential learning. TK classes are taught by credentialed teachers, five days a week, for approximately 200 minutes per day.
Kindergarten age eligibility requirements remain the same for 2022-23. Children must turn five years of age on or before September 1, 2022, in order to attend Kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year.
For enrollment information and an online application, please visit the SRVUSD Enrollment web page at https://www.srvusd.net/enrollyourchild. For any questions, email Sandy Cattarusa at [email protected] or call (925)552-5076.