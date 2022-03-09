San Ramon Valley Street Smarts “Be Reel!” Video Contest for Middle and High School Students!

Do you know a middle or high school student who is interested in filmmaking? If so, the San Ramon Valley Street Smarts Annual Street Smarts “Be Reel!” Video Contest is for them! Students create public service announcement videos on a traffic safety theme.
This year’s theme: “Be Safe, Alert, and Don’t Get Hurt!”
The contest offers students the opportunity to educate the community on traffic safety issues that are shared online and also presented at San Ramon Valley Elementary and Middle School Traffic Safety Education Assemblies. Videos submitted should feature middle and/or high school student(s) demonstrating and/or reflecting the theme in their submission.
With the current Covid-19 guidelines, students must consider online formats and follow social distancing, masking, and other safety guidelines when filming projects. A maximum of three (3) students in grade levels 6th – 8th and 9th – 12th are allowed to be on record as official production team members and will be eligible to receive prizes. The top video entries, in each grade level, will be honored and awarded prizes in the following categories:
“Best Use of Special Effects/Animation”
“Best Plot/Storyline”
“Best Editing”
Each member of the winning video production team in each category will receive a $50 gift card. All remaining finalists will receive a consolation gift card prize. Entries are due Thursday, April 14, 2022. Please view complete rules, required forms and more information at street-smarts.com “Video Contest.”