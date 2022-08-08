San Ramon Valley Education Run

Following two years of virtual runs, the biggest family event of the year is returning to San Ramon Valley with a weekend of in-person events. The 39th edition of the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation’s annual Run for Education will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Families are also encouraged to attend the Expo for Education, kicking off Saturday, October 8. A Friendship Run event for students with special needs as well as a Mini Run for children under six will also take place on Saturday. Once again this year’s event will be featured in the heart of Bishop Ranch next to San Ramon’s City Center.

The Run for Education is a tradition in the San Ramon Valley spanning 39 years and is the primary fundraising activity for the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation (SRVEF), a non-profit organization that supports and promotes education in partnership with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District. The only event in the San Ramon Valley that includes participants, volunteers and spectators from all 36 San Ramon Valley Unified School District (SRVUSD) schools, representing the communities of Alamo, Danville and San Ramon, the Run for Education is also the largest run that supports education in Northern California.