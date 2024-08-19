San Ramon Valley Education Foundation – 41st Run for Education

Come for the Run, Stay for the Fun

Join the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation’s 41st Run for Education on Sunday, October 13, 2024. Walk, run, roll, or stroll with friends, family, neighbors, teammates, and colleagues in support of our schools. Come for The Run and stay for the fun: kids’ zone, inflatable games, face painter, balloon artist, photo booth, live entertainment, and more!

The Run for Education is a community tradition in the San Ramon Valley spanning 41 years. By participating, you are helping fund STEAM grants and innovative programs across our 35 San Ramon Valley Unified School District (SRVUSD) public schools representing the communities of Alamo, Danville, and San Ramon. The Run for Education is the largest run that supports education in Northern California.

Click here for more information & to register.