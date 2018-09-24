San Ramon The Run For Education

Get ready, San Ramon Valley — it’s time to show your stuff and make your mark in the 2018 Run for Education. October 13-14, 2018 • 10K, 5K, 5k Fun Run/Walk, Friendship Run, and Mini Run

For 35 years, the Run has been the funniest, biggest and best family fund-raiser for the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation and 2018 will be better than ever. It’s your chance to challenge family and friends to get in shape and crush our menu of races.

We’ve got a 10k course for folks who like to pace themselves, a 5k run/walk for folks in a hurry, the Friendship Run for athletes with special needs and a Mini Run for the younger crowd.

The Run for Education helps support local schools — together with its 35 affiliates, SRVEF raises more than $7 million annually to promote education in partnership with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.