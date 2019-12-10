      Weather Alert

San Ramon Symphonic Band: Winter Holiday Express Concert

December 22, 2019 at 7:00pm
Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $8 adults, FREE for children

Buy Tickets

This family-favorite concert will feature all of your most heart-warming Christmas and Holiday songs to get you feeling festive! Celebrate the Holidays with The San Ramon Symphonic Band with Holiday Cheer. Buy your tickets early so you don’t get left out in the cold for this popular musical event.

For tickets please call the Box office at 925-973-3343 or purchase online at www.sanramonperformingarts.com

