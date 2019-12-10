San Ramon Symphonic Band: Winter Holiday Express Concert

December 22, 2019 at 7:00pm
Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center
Tickets: $8 adults, FREE for children
This family-favorite concert will feature all of your most heart-warming Christmas and Holiday songs to get you feeling festive! Celebrate the Holidays with The San Ramon Symphonic Band with Holiday Cheer. Buy your tickets early so you don’t get left out in the cold for this popular musical event.
For tickets please call the Box office at 925-973-3343 or purchase online at www.sanramonperformingarts.com