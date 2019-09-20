San Ramon Historic Foundation – Oktoberfest

The San Ramon Historic Foundation presents:
Oktoberfest
Featuring the Olympia Fields Brass Band, Golden Gate Bavarian Dancers, Dachshund Races, a delicious German-themed lunch, and four different breweries providing the beer.
Beer tastings are also available for purchase, day of the event.
Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Forest Home Farms Historic Park
19953 San Ramon Valley Blvd. San Ramon CA 94583
Advanced ticket sales online through PayPal at www.srhf.org
Adult: $25.00 includes lunch, beer stein and 1 beer ($30 day of)
Ages 13-20: $15.00 includes lunch and root beer
Ages 6-12: $10.00 includes lunch and root beer
Ages 6 and under: FREE
Day of Ticket Sales:
Adult: $30.00 includes lunch, beer stein, and 1 beer
Ages 13-20: $15.00 includes lunch and root beer
Ages 6-12: $10.00 includes lunch and root beer
Ages 6 and under: Free