San Ramon Historic Foundation – Oktoberfest

The San Ramon Historic Foundation presents:

Oktoberfest 

Featuring the Olympia Fields Brass Band, Golden Gate Bavarian Dancers, Dachshund Races, a delicious German-themed lunch, and four different breweries providing the beer.

 Beer tastings are also available for purchase, day of the event.

 

Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Forest Home Farms Historic Park

19953 San Ramon Valley Blvd. San Ramon CA 94583

 

Advanced ticket sales online through PayPal at www.srhf.org

Adult: $25.00 includes lunch, beer stein and 1 beer ($30 day of)

Ages 13-20: $15.00 includes lunch and root beer

Ages 6-12: $10.00 includes lunch and root beer

Ages 6 and under: FREE

 

Day of Ticket Sales:

Adult: $30.00 includes lunch, beer stein, and 1 beer

Ages 13-20: $15.00 includes lunch and root beer

Ages 6-12: $10.00 includes lunch and root beer

Ages 6 and under: Free

October 5 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Forest Home Farms Historic Park
19953 San Ramon Valley Blvd
San Ramon, CA 94583 United States
Website
