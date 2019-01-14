San Ramon Historic Foundation Crab Feed

Come join us for our all you can eat crab feed to support the Sheep Barn Restoration on January 26th. We will have crab, pasta, salad, french bread, coffee, tea and an auction for special desserts and a private wine class. The no-host social hour starts at 6:00 and dinner starts at 7:00. It will be held at:
Dougherty Station Community Center
17011 Bollinger Canyon Road
San Ramon CA 94582
Adults: $55
Children 6-10 $35
Children Under 6 are free
Purchase tickets through PayPal
If you would like to send us a check, please send it to:
SRHF
Post Office Box 1
San Ramon, CA 94583
Please note no tickets are issued for this event, please use a copy of your receipt.