San Ramon Historic Foundation Crab Feed

Come join us for our all you can eat crab feed to support the Sheep Barn Restoration on January 26th. We will have crab, pasta, salad, french bread, coffee, tea and an auction for special desserts and a private wine class. The no-host social hour starts at 6:00 and dinner starts at 7:00. It will be held at:

Dougherty Station Community Center

17011 Bollinger Canyon Road

San Ramon CA 94582

Adults: $55

Children 6-10 $35

Children Under 6 are free

Purchase tickets through PayPal

Adult Crab Feed Ticket

Child Crab Feed Ticket


Send Us a Check

If you would like to send us a check, please send it to:

SRHF

Post Office Box 1
San Ramon, CA 94583

Please note no tickets are issued for this event, please use a copy of your receipt.

http://srhf.org/index.php/event/crab-feed/

