      Weather Alert

San Ramon Arts Foundation: Virtual Film Club

The San Ramon Arts Foundation invites you to join the San Ramon Film Club, a free virtual series where you will watch a film on Kanopy, followed by a 1-hour Q&A with a guest speaker. A donation to the Foundation is suggested and appreciated. Click here to donate.

On March 30th, 2021, the club will view Loving Vincent is the world’s first fully painted feature film. A young man comes home to deliver Vincent Van Gogh’s final letter and ends up investigating his final days. We will be showing this to coincide with Vincent Van Gogh’s birthday.

For details, click HERE

#Trending
Animal Rescue of Tracy - Pawject Runway
Danville Team Meatball Mamas Take On The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska
National Library Week
Quest Science Center: Sketches in Code
Food Bank of Contra Costa