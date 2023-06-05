101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Rodeo Dancing? This Ain’t no BULL!

Source: YouTube

The Livermore Rodeo is back this weekend, June 10th and 11th!  In addition to the bull riding, wild cow milking, the parade in downtown Livermore and the spectacular horse riding…you might even see Junior, the Dancing Machine!  What the WHAT??  This guy’s got more moves than a bowl of Jell-O on a bucking bronco!! WE ARE NOT WORTHY!!  I’m giving away free family 4-packs of tickets all this week on KKIQ, 101.7fm 🙂  See ya’ll at the Livermore Rodeo!  YEEEEE HAW!!

–Mark Davis

