Loaves and Fishes is looking forward to hosting its annual fundraising event, ROCK OUT HUNGER, on Saturday, March 26 at Blackhawk Country Club. ROCK OUT HUNGER is an evening event featuring dinner, a live and silent auction, and live music and dancing to the 925 Band — all to raise funds to feed those in need.
Loaves and Fishes is looking forward to gathering and seeing its supporters in-person to connect, recognize their support, reflect on our successes, and share details on our new expansion plan for a mobile unit to take food to where people in need are. Loaves and Fishes hopes to raise more than $100,000 this year to continue fulfilling its mission to “Nourish Lives” here in Contra Costa County.
We hope you will consider supporting our mission by sponsoring this important event again! Please visit https://loavesfishescc.ejoinme.org/ROH2022 for more information on the event. We hope you are able to help us with our largest fundraising event of the year, which allows us to continue providing a free, daily hot meal to anyone in need living in Contra Costa County.