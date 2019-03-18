Roanne’s Race, a Livermore-based 5K, 10K and kids run and non-profit that raises funds for colorectal cancer research and awareness is now taking place in March, Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, instead of its typical November event. The seventh annual Roanne’s Race is March 30, 2019.

Roanne’s Race will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Robertson Park, 3200 Robertson Park Rd., Livermore, CA 94550. Race day will kick off at 8:30 am.

Registration is open and anyone interested in running (or walking) are encouraged to sign up to save their space. Registration is available through our website and same day registration will be available from 7:30 am – 8:45 am on March 30 at the race starting area.

All the proceeds from the race will be donated to support the research of colon cancer, specifically among young people. Over Roanne’s Race’s first six years, the organization has been able to donate $50,000 to the Colon Cancer Alliance’s newly founded Never Too Young program, which helps researchers and educates and supports young adults with colon cancer under the age of 50.

Roanne’s Race has a goal to raise an additional $50,000 by 2022 that they will donate to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance research program for their efforts with doctors, scientists and researchers who are all working to end colorectal cancer.

About Roanne’s Race:

Roanne’s Race is a 5k run/walk, 10k run, and Kids’ Fun Run that is named after a brave Livermore native, Roanne Cairel. Roanne was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer at the young age of 19, and after 5 years of tireless fighting, she lost her battle at the still young age of 24 in late 2011. Roanne’s bright spirit and attitude is sorely missed, but she lives on in the spirit of Roanne’s Race. Our event is uplifting, fun, and very much a family event, as well as still informational about her and her rare form of cancer. Roanne’s Race is a 501(c) 3 charitable organization