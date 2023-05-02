101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Road Closures In Danville For Devil Mountain Run

Credit: Getty Images

On Sunday, May 7, several streets around downtown will be closed for the Danville Devil Mountain Run. This event is held 8 a.m.–noon. Please exercise caution as there will be heavier than usual pedestrian traffic.     

The following closures will occur on May 7 between 4:30 a.m. and noon.    

·         Railroad Avenue between San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Prospect Avenue 

·         Hartz Avenue between Hartz Way & Railroad Avenue 

·         Southbound lanes of Danville Boulevard will detour via El Portal & La Gonda Way 

·         Wayne Avenue between Danville Boulevard and Ironhorse Trail 

·         Southbound lanes of San Ramon Valley Boulevard between Diablo Road and Wayne Avenue 

·         Camino Ramon and Fostoria Way 

·         Sycamore Valley Road at Iron Horse trail crossing to provide a safe crossing for runners.  

·         Runners will also use the Iron Horse trail and traffic control will be provided at key intersections on the trail for safe crossing at: 

o    5k: Hartford, Del Amigo, Love Lane, Linda Mesa, Prospect 

o    10k: Paraiso Drive, El Capitan Drive, Greenbrook Drive 

Motorists are asked to use caution and expect delays. Parking is available on surrounding public streets and in all downtown Municipal Parking lots. Closure maps available online. 

