RIP Wolfgang Amadorable Mozbark

Credit: Mel McKay

There are no words, but I’ll try. My sweet, perfect pup, Wolfie passed away after a short mysterious illness. I did everything I could for him, but his little body gave out and he passed away at Banfield Pet Hospital. I am beyond heartbroken, I thought I would have at least a decade with that sweet soul, but it wasn’t mean to be. I am grateful he got to come to work with me every day and be a part of your mornings as well. Thank you for loving him.

Wolfie, have fun with your siblings on the Rainbow Bridge, Mommy will meet you there.

I’ll Love you FOREVER!

 

