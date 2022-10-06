101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Relics on Railroad Rescheduled for October 16th

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is hosting artists and collectors at the 15th Annual “Relics on Railroad” Antiques, Art, and Upcycle Market on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be held in the municipal parking lot behind the Museum of the San Ramon Valley at 205 Railroad Avenue in downtown Danville.

Vendor booths at the open-air market will have fabulous finds from antiques, vintage wares, repurposed goods, arts and crafts, Halloween décor, jewelry, painted and antique furnishings, garden accents, and other mysterious relics. In addition, there will be cyanotype crafting, rock painting, and a kid’s craft activity.

To become a vendor at this event, visit The Museum of the San Ramon Valley website at https://museumsrv.org/relics-on-railroad-2/.

For more information, contact Lianna Adauto at (925) 314-3309 or ladauto@danville.ca.gov.

