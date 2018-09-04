Reins in Motion “Hearts with Hooves” Fundraiser

On Sunday, September 23rd, Reins in Motion Foundation will hold its third annual fundraiser at Retzlaff Winery from 4-8 PM. The event will feature The Bacchus Brothers, a Livermore wine country favorite band, with its unique blend of rock, jazz, blues, funk and country. Checkers Catering will be serving up its authentic BBQ buffet. The evening will also include a live auction and raffle including, but not limited to a week stay in a beautiful home in Vermont, case of Retzlaff wine, sports memorabilia and much more. Tickets are available online for $75 per person. The fundraiser benefits therapeutic riding for our Special Needs clients and our Reins for Heroes veterans program which provides physical and educational activities on horseback to promote strength and healing for daily living.  For more information visit www.reinsinmotionca.com.

 

