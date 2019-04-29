REGISTER NOW FOR TV30’s SUMMER CAMP 2019

Have fun and get the edge in video

production at TV30 Summer Camp, the only camp that broadcasts on

television. The Camp is held at the TV30 television studios and will give

your student an overall picture of the production process, help them

prepare for related courses in video and provide an edge for a future in the

industry. If your son or daughter is a middle or high school student and is

thinking about choosing some form of video or television production for

their future career, TV30’s Summer Camp is where they need to be this

summer.

Now in its eleventh year TV30’s Camp includes an introduction to studio

production, field production, writing, producing and digital video

editing. Students will learn everything there is to know about the TV biz.

The day camp consists of a total of 20 hours and is open to middle and

high school students in grades 6 – 12. Participants will work within a

group to produce an actual television program that will broadcast on TV30.

“This is the original and only video camp available locally that provides

students with a real-life experience in a working television station,” said

Melissa Tench-Stevens, Executive Director at TV30. “The camper’s work

with our staff and learn to use the professional equipment. The camper’s

produce a TV program that will be broadcast on TV30 and can be seen via

Comcast, AT&T U-Verse and all over the world on our website.”

TV30 is offering two 20 hour camps this summer. The first camp will

take place June 10-14. The second camp will be offered from June 24 –

28. The TV30 Summer Camp will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. each day. The

camp fee is $558 per camp and registration is limited.

For more information and to register go to tv30.org and click on the

Summer Camp Banner or call the station at 925.462.3030.