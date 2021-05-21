Register now for summer camps and classes
Happy African girl with curly hair throws papers in the air and friends on background near school
Registration is currently open for a variety of summer camps and classes through the Town of Danville’s Recreation, Arts and Community Services programs. Summer programs start on June 7, 2021, and run through August 6, 2021. Registration is available by visiting www.danville.ca.gov/recguide or by calling the Danville Community Center at (925) 314-3400. Space is limited so early sign-up is encouraged.
The Town provides day camps and classes that fuel emerging interests and talents while providing a safe and nurturing community, hosted by exceptional staff, facilities, and parks.
Whether your child is making lasting friendships, learning how to work as part of a team, gaining independence, or developing the confidence to try new things, one thing is for certain, the Town of Danville is offering experiences they won’t forget.
Information regarding summer camps, classes and events will be available through the Town of Danville’s social media channels.
#danvillesummercamp #townofdanville