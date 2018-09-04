Please join us for a beautiful evening of dinner & dancing under the stars while raising funds to send care packages to our deployed troops at the

“Red, White and You Gala, An Evening Under the Stars”

The gala will be held at Barone’s Restaurant in Pleasanton on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm.

In addition to dinner and dancing, there will be a silent auction to raise additional funds to help with the costs of our care package program.

Purchase Tickets

Since 2003 Pleasanton Military Families Support Group (PMF) has been a support through service organization for Tri-Valley family members with sons, daughters, husbands, wives, and friends in the military.

We conduct monthly support meetings, homecoming celebrations, and work with veterans adjusting to civilian life. We also provide volunteer services to multiple Veteran organizations and send care packages four times a year to active military personnel deployed throughout the world.

PMF relies on donations of goods to fill care packages and monetary donations to assist in paying for the postage. Our organization sends an average of 700 boxes per year at a cost of $17.40 per box which results in over $12,000 in annual postage costs. Our families work throughout the year at fundraising in order to provide assistance to our veterans and to continue sending care packages.

Pleasanton Military Families is a registered 501(c)(3) organization.