Reality Bites Podcast: S4E6 – Truffles and the Motherland
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 6 – Jenny has been in India for a week and Sumit still hasn’t shown her proof he’s divorcing his wife. Meanwhile, Kenny is wrapping up his road trip and is about to reunite with Armando for the first time in 9 months. Deavan is fed up with Jihoon and takes the kids to a hotel to think about what’s she’s going to do next. Ariella’s mom is not pleased with the apartment Biniyam has them staying in – nor is she impressed with the other apartment he plans to fix up for them. And finally we get to see the explosive confrontation between Brittany and Yazan’s parents…which…wow.