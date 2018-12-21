Speak Your Truth presents its fourth event, “Raise the Bay: In Her Voice” on Thursday, January 10 at 7:00 pm-10:00 pm. Raise the Bay will highlight female-identifying singer/songwriters and spoken word artists in the Bay Area.

All of the proceeds from this event (and all of our Speak Your Truth events) directly benefit our education programming, which aims to diversify the next generation of music industry professionals.

Speak Your Truth takes place every other month on our Tier One stage (the top tier of The UC Theatre), a 250 capacity nightclub space that provides a platform for emerging local artists to share their talents on stage. For more information, or to donate directly to the Speak Your Truth event series, please visit this page.

About The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall:

The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall is a 1,400 capacity, general admission, multi-tiered, all-ages music venue with a state-of-the-art Meyer Leopard sound system and a full service bar and restaurant. This new live music venue presents an exciting range of local and national artists and bands. The UC Theatre will be the only general admission music venue of its size and kind in the East Bay.