Quest Science Center Hosts 4 TH Annual Innovation Fair

The Quest Science Center hosts the 4 th Annual Tri-Valley Innovation Fair on Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, this in-person event is full of science fun for the entire family. Admission is free.
Showcasing the Tri-Valley’s rich and diverse science, technology and innovation culture, more than 50 exhibitors will provide hands-on exhibits, experiments and interactive activities designed to spark excitement about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in kids of all ages.
“We are thrilled to return to an in-person event this year. The Alameda Fairgrounds provides a substantial space to introduce families to the cutting-edge engineering, science and technology innovations that are being developed right here in the Tri-Valley,” said Caleb Cheung, chief learning officer for Quest. “Our goal is to provide a fun environment for kids to engage with robotics experts, engineers, scientists, creators and even an astronaut, to inspire and support the next generation of scientists.”
Interactive, hands-on activities include:
Fly a drone fitted with a multispectral camera through an obstacle course
Discover the science behind insect colors, plant scents and honey chemistry
Design animated characters and moving toys by building mechanical linkages
Conduct physics experiments with your phone.
Previously held at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore, the Innovation Fair is moving this year to the Fairgrounds to showcase the growing regional science and technology culture. The fair is appropriate for all ages, accessible and open to the public. Food will be available
on-site for purchase.
Click here for more information. The event will follow Alameda County health guidelines for vaccines and mask-wearing. The Alameda County Fairgrounds is accessible by BART, via BART Express, Wheels bus system, and parking will be available on-site for those arriving by car.