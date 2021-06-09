Preschool Performance Series moves outside to the Town Green

Town welcomes safe return to in-person shows for families
The Town of Danville is excited to announce that for the first time the Preschool Performance Series will be moving outside to the Town Green at 420 Front Street. With changes to health guidelines, and to take advantage of the start of summer and the beautiful setting of the Town Green, the long-running series can finally safely bring back in-person shows for families.
The series’ first performance starts on Friday, June 11, and will feature circus arts with Bri Crabtree. On Friday, July 9, Unique Derique will delight audiences with comedy and juggling. The series will conclude on Friday, August 13, with prop comic, magician, and San Francisco sensation, Frisco Fred.
The shows start at 10:00 am. Tickets are $5.00 per person. Seating will be outside on the Town Green at 420 Front Street, as Pod seating. Each Pod can accommodate a group of up to 4 people. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to the event.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.danville.ca.gov/vtshows or call (925) 314-3400. Due to updates in current health guidelines, seating at these events is subject to change.