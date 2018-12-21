C2 Education Pleasanton is offering a free practice SAT test for teens at the Livermore Public Library. The practice SAT test is on Saturday, January 12, 2019, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The test will be administered in the Community Rooms at the Civic Center Library, 1188 South Livermore Avenue. Registration is required and is limited to the first 32 students. Please call the library at (925) 373-5504 or visit the Civic Center youth room desk to register. The registration list opens on Monday, December 10, 2018.

The test will be full-length and administered under realistic conditions. The results will be available at a giveback meeting on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at 6:30 pm at the Civic Center Library. A representative from C2 will provide students with diagnostic information. Library staff will not have access to the test results. If students are unable to pick up their results at the giveback meeting, independent arrangements must be made with C2 Education Pleasanton.

For questions or more information, please call Caitlyn Lung at 925-373-5576, or visit the library’s website: www.livermorelibrary.net. C2 Education Pleasanton can be contacted at 925-521-6268.