      Weather Alert

Power Of Love Gala To Benefit Down Syndrome Connection

You are invited to join us for a groovy evening to celebrate the POWER OF LOVE! 

 SATURDAY, MAY 7th, 2022 

TIME: 5:30pm – 11:00pm

DIABLO COUNTRY CLUB

1700 Clubhouse Road, Diablo, CA

 THIS SUPER HIP NIGHT INCLUDES: Wine Tasting with 3 Wineries

Silent Dessert Auction

Delicious Dinner

LIVE Auction

60’s Dance Party!

 PARTY ATTIRE Turn back time, channel your inner flower child and feel free to embrace hippie style! Break out the tie dye, bell bottoms, fringe and Go-Go boots from the 60’s!

Get tickets and more information here.

#Trending
Kidz Bop For the Kidz, New Kids for the Mom
Philanthropy Thursday: Steve McCoy Thompson from PPIE - Run for Education
Power Of Love Gala To Benefit Down Syndrome Connection
Fill The Boot To Fight Muscular Dystrophy
Let's Saddle Up For Steve!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On