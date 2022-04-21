Power Of Love Gala To Benefit Down Syndrome Connection

You are invited to join us for a groovy evening to celebrate the POWER OF LOVE!
SATURDAY, MAY 7th, 2022
TIME: 5:30pm – 11:00pm
DIABLO COUNTRY CLUB
1700 Clubhouse Road, Diablo, CA
THIS SUPER HIP NIGHT INCLUDES: Wine Tasting with 3 Wineries
Silent Dessert Auction
Delicious Dinner
LIVE Auction
60’s Dance Party!
PARTY ATTIRE Turn back time, channel your inner flower child and feel free to embrace hippie style! Break out the tie dye, bell bottoms, fringe and Go-Go boots from the 60’s!
Get tickets and more information here.