Pokémon Trading Event

The Livermore Public Library will be hosting a PokéSWAP on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

The PokéSWAP event is a Pokémon-trading party where participants are encouraged to bring their Pokémon trading cards and video games in order to swap Pokémon with other players. Trading Pokémon is optional and not required of attendees. Patrons of all ages are welcome to participate. Registration is not required for this free event. The Civic Center Library.

For more information, please visit the library’s website: www.livermorelibrary.net or contact Librarian Caitlyn Lung at 925-373-5576.