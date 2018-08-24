Pleasanton Young Professionals Charity on Tap

Join the Pleasanton Young Professionals for an afternoon of food, music, beer & margarita specials, silent auction, and more,

Sunday, September 9 at 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

The Pleasanton Young Professionals will be raising scholarship funds for veterans with the help of the Valley Veterans Foundation.

The Valley Veteran Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that provides financial scholarships to our Tri-Valley military personnel and veterans in pursuit of secondary education at Las Positas College. These scholarships are designed to help veterans embark on career paths with the training and skills and resources necessary to be successful members of our community.