Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation (PPIE) is joining up with Workday and Club Sport Pleasanton to host the fifth annual Pleasanton Run for Education

Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 7:00 am – 11:00 am.

PPIE will receive 100% of the proceeds raised from this event!

See the best Pleasanton has to offer on this flat, fast course. The 10k loop will showcase the beautiful Marilyn Kane Trail, Pleasanton parks and neighborhoods. The Certified 5K course will go under the Pleasanton arch, through downtown Pleasanton, and back to the fairgrounds. The 15k will be the 5k route followed by the 10k route. There will be plenty of aid stations and bathroom stations along the courses. Walkers and running strollers are encouraged to participate!

The spectator-friendly finish is back in the Alameda County Fairgrounds so your family can cheer you on and hear your name as you cross the finish line. The Kids’ Challenge races will be 1/4 mile. In addition to the Kids’ Challenge, there will be fun kids’ activities at the expo.