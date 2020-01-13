Pleasanton Run for Education

See the best Pleasanton has to offer on this flat, fast course. The 10k loop will showcase the beautiful Marilyn Kane Trail, Pleasanton parks and neighborhoods. The Certified 5K course will go under the Pleasanton arch, though downtown Pleasanton, and back to the fairgrounds. The 15k will be the 5k route followed by the 10k route. There will be plenty of aid stations and bathroom stations along with the courses. Walkers and running strollers are encouraged to participate!
The spectator-friendly finish is back in the Alameda County Fairgrounds so your family can cheer you on and hear your name as you cross the finish line. The Kids’ Challenge races will be 1/4 mile. In addition to the Kids’ Challenge, there will be fun kids’ activities at the expo.
Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 7:50 am