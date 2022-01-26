Pleasanton Art League and Museum on Main unveil Imagination Expressed 2022

Pleasanton’s Museum on Main and the Pleasanton Art League present their fourteenth annual showcase of the Valley’s artistic talents with Imagination Expressed 2022. Featuring paintings, drawings, photography, ceramics, jewelry, and other works by members of the Pleasanton Art League, this year’s version of Imagination Expressed promises to dazzle the eyes, engage the minds, and nourish the spirits of the Museum’s visitors. Many of the works displayed will be available for purchase through PAL.
In support of the exhibit, PAL members will appear at the Museum to demonstrate their methods and talk with the public about their work. In previous shows, artists appearing have included George and Linda Garbarino, Meghana Mitragotri, Charlotte Severin, and Eugenia Zobel. For the dates, times, and names of this year’s demos, please consult the Museum on Main website and Facebook page, or your local event calendars.
The exhibit will run through Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Pleasanton’s Museum on Main is located at 603 Main Street in downtown Pleasanton. Hours are 10-4 Tuesday through Saturday. More information about the Museum’s exhibits and programs is available at our website: www.museumonmain.org.