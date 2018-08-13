Pleasanton Adult & Career Education

Our English classes for adults start on August 20 and we have registration next week and the week after that. They are open to all adults learning English, but an intake test is required

Just like the GED, passing all 5 sub-tests will result in a high school equivalency certification (high school diploma equivalent) recognized by the California State Department of Education.

HiSET Test Sessions are held at 10:30 AM on the second Wednesday every month and 4:00 PM on the third Wednesday every month (subject to change). After signing up online contact Patricia Monroe atpmonroe@pleasantonusd.net or call (925) 463-0616 to request the day that you would like to test. Requests must be received at least 5 business days prior to the test date.

Please review California’s eligibility requirements prior to registering for a test session.

Cost:

$140 for the full battery of tests (5 subtests). This includes two free retests (if needed) within one year of purchase. Note that students typically require two test dates in order to complete all five subtests.