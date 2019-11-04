Playing Favorites?

Dear Wayne:
Love waking up with you and KKIQ. I know you have children and I hope you can help.
My parents watched our kids on Saturday so my husband Tim and I could enjoy a much-needed lunch date. After lunch, we went to Stoneridge Mall where we got boba tea and sat on the bench outside by Cheesecake Factory. We started talking about what to buy our three children for Christmas. He suggested we buy more gifts for our smartest child because he’s earned them. He said we should buy less gifts for the other two kids because they haven’t done as well in school this year. He thinks that will motivate them to finish the year on a strong note. I disagreed with him and said we need to treat all of our children equally otherwise two of them will think we love our oldest and smartest more than them. We left the mall agreeing to talk about this more in a week. Is my husband right? Will his strategy work?
What do you think?
Celeste in Pleasanton
Hi Celeste.
Thanks for listening. Appreciate that.
Here’s my thought. This is your oldest child. He already has to defend himself later in life when his siblings are all bent out of shape because there are thousands more baby pictures and videos of him than the others. He gets the new clothes. They get the hand me downs. Who’s moving to the “big boy table” at Thanksgiving first? And don’t forget, the other two are just as likely to be tasked with changing YOUR diaper someday. Or will they?? See what I mean. Show no favoritism now. It’ll just be bad down the road. Even though we all know you really DO love him more. Hope that helps 😉
Wayne