PLAY BALL…OAKTOWN STYLE!!

Well it looks like the Oakland A’s will play a “winner take all” game against the dreaded New York Yankees on Wednesday, October 3rd in the Bronx. The winner gets to move on to October playoff baseball. The loser gets to go home and dream of what might have been. No matter what happens that day, be proud Athletics fans!! The 2018 campaign has been a season of unexpected thrills! NO ONE predicted the A’s to do well this year, let alone play in a Wild Card game. I remember reading the sports “experts” saying things like, “Look out Oakland, the Texas Rangers will be the team to watch this season in the American League West”, and, “The A’s will end up in the cellar again this season in the American League West”. Well guess what “experts”…you didn’t count on Oaktown Mojo!!!

Good luck Oakland Athletics! We love you and we will always be there with you. Thanks for an thrilling season…and LET’S GO OAKLAND!!!

–Mark Davis