Philanthropy Thursday: Tina Fernandez-Steckler from HERS Breast Cancer Foundation

Credit: Alpha Media

24th Annual Walk/Run/Yoga Fundraiser is on Saturday, Sept 30th. Learn all about it. 

Credit: HERS

Register here for the Walk/Run/Yoga Fundraiser

Our 24th Annual Walk/Run/Yoga Fundraiser & Community Expo will take place at Quarry Lakes Regional Park in Fremont on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 8 am to 12 pm.

Registration categories will include a timed 5K or 10K run, 5K walk, and outdoor yoga. We’ll enjoy an inspiring opening ceremony, music, entertainment, lunch, and a Community Expo where you’ll engage with local nonprofits and local businesses. Arrive early to take full advantage of all that’s offered, including Expo giveaways.

