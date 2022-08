Philanthropy Thursday: Tina Fernandez Steckler from HERS Breast Cancer Foundation

It’s the 23rd Walk/Run/Yoga Fundraiser for HERS Breast Cancer Foundation on Sat, Sept. 24th 8am – 12n. Join the fun! Register today!

Ready To Listen?

Click this graphic:

Thanks For Listening,

Want More?

Follow me on Social Media:

Mel McKay; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram