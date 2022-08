Philanthropy Thursday: Ted Clement Save Mount Diablo Moonlight on the Mountain

It’s the 50th Anniversary celebration for Save Mount Diablo, with their Moonlight on the Mountain. Saturday, September 10th from 4 to 10pm. Ted tells us all about this year’s celebration and optional dress theme, Flower Power!

Ready To Listen?

Click their logo

Thanks For Listening,

Want More?

Follow me on Social Media:

Mel McKay; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram