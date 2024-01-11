101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Philanthropy Thursday: Ted Clement from Save Mount Diablo

Share
Philanthropy Thursday: Ted Clement from Save Mount Diablo
Credit: Alpha Media

Philanthropy Thursday: Ted Clement from Save Mount Diablo

The Annual State of the Mountain Address is Jan 25th. The evening’s presentation will review the major accomplishments that your support helped Save Mount Diablo achieve over the last year. There also will be a preview of the exciting work that Save Mount Diablo has planned for 2024.

Contact Sam Kading with questions at [email protected] or call 925-949-4513.

Ready To Listen?

Click their logo:

Credit: Save Mount Diablo

Thanks For Listening,

– Mel McKay

Want More?

Follow me on Social Media:

Mel McKay; FacebookX & Instagram

Recently Played

Bad HabitsEd Sheeran
5:42pm
Down UnderMen At Work
5:38pm
Hot N ColdKaty Perry
5:34pm
All StarSmash Mouth
5:31pm
Stay With MeSam Smith
5:27pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Self-driving car Waymo is the way to go!
2

Philanthropy Thursday: Susan Houghton from Three Valley’s Community Foundation
3

The Box Officer: American Fiction & our Top picks of 2023
4

Three Redneck Tenors!
5

Women Singers Wanted!