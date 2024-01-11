Philanthropy Thursday: Ted Clement from Save Mount Diablo

The Annual State of the Mountain Address is Jan 25th. The evening’s presentation will review the major accomplishments that your support helped Save Mount Diablo achieve over the last year. There also will be a preview of the exciting work that Save Mount Diablo has planned for 2024.

Contact Sam Kading with questions at [email protected] or call 925-949-4513.

