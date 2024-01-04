101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Philanthropy Thursday: Susan Houghton from Three Valley’s Community Foundation

Credit: Alpha Media

Three Valleys Community Foundation seeks to strengthen our vibrant Tri-Valley region through inclusive leadership, thoughtful funding, informed giving, and collaborative action. We partner with donors who care about our community and connect them with impactful local organizations to make a real difference to the communities we serve, including Alamo, Danville, Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon and Sunol.

